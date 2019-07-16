Home

Stuard Funeral Directors Inc.
209 N Newtown Street Rd
Newtown Square, PA 19073
(610) 649-0243
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Mary's Episopal Church
104 Louella Ave
Wayne, PA
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Episopal Church
104 Louella Ave
Wayne, PA
View Map
CLAYTON S. "TONY" WETZEL Jr.


1938 - 2019
CLAYTON S. "TONY" WETZEL Jr. Notice
WETZEL
CLAYTON S. "TONY" JR.
Age 81, of Wayne, PA. Suddenly on June 13, 2019. Beloved husband of Jean (nee Mains). Father of Laura W. Ferrara (Tom), Clayton S. Wetzel III (Sandra), Christopher K. Wetzel (Kimberly) and Jamie H. Wetzel (Amy); also survived by 11 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren, sister Helena W. Roller (Douglas) and cousins, nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held on Fri July 19, 2019 at 11 A.M. at St. Mary's Episopal Church, 104 Louella Ave., Wayne, PA 19087. Visitaion between 9:30 to 11 A.M. in church, Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, contibutions to the above named church in his name would be appreciated.

STUARD NEWTOWN SQ. SINCE 1822

Published on Philly.com on July 16, 2019
