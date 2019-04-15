Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
he Donohue Funeral Homes, Inc.
8401 W Chester Pike
Upper Darby, PA 19082
610-449-0300
Resources
More Obituaries for CLEMENT WIMMER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CLEMENT J. "CLEM" WIMMER

Notice Condolences Flowers

CLEMENT J. "CLEM" WIMMER Notice
WIMMER
CLEMENT "CLEM" J.


Age 75, of Schwenksville, PA, formerly of Blue Bell, PA passed away on April 12, 2019. Clem is predeceased by his parents the late Clement M. and Elizabeth (nee Dorner) Wimmer. Beloved husband of Louise M. (nee McGinn); loving father of Scott C. Wimmer (Teresa), Mark H. Wimmer, and Michael J. Wimmer (Stephanie); adoring Poppy to Michael, Sara, Madison, Ryan, Emma, Nora, and Samuel; Also survived his sister Elizabeth Sim (Emil) and his numerous nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation on Tuesday April 16, 2019, 6 to 8 PM at BOYD-HORROX-GIVNISH FUNERAL HOME 200 W. Germantown Pk., Norristown, PA 19401 and Wednesday April 17, 2019, 10:30 to 11:30 AM at St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church, 40 Spring Mt. Rd., Schwenksville, PA 19473, followed by his funeral mass at 11:30 AM. Interment Private.

Online Condolences: www.donohuefuneralhome.com
Funeral Arrangements by: THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 610-449-0300

logo

Published on Philly.com on Apr. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of he Donohue Funeral Homes, Inc.
Download Now