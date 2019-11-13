|
Di CLEMENTE
PANFILO DAMIANO
Of Fredericksburg, VA. On November 10, 2019. Age 91. Beloved husband of the late Maria (Rodriguez) Di Clemente. Loving father of Elena Beard (Larry). Grandfather of 8. Great-grandfather of 7. Brother of Emidio Di Clemente and Carmelina Gizzi. Longtime friend of Jackie Kenny. Pre-deceased by son Filippo Di Clemente (Nancy), 3 siblings. Relatives and friends are invited to his Funeral Mass on Sat., Nov. 16, 2019 at 10 A.M. at St. Joseph Church, 16 S. Spring Garden St., Ambler, PA 19002. A viewing will be held from 9 A.M. to 10 A.M. at the Church. Interment will be in Holy Sepulchre Cem., Cheltenham, PA. Arr. made with THE EMIL J. CIAVARELLI FAMILY FUNERAL HOMES AND CREMATORY, Ambler and Conshohocken.
Published on inquirer.com on Nov. 13, 2019