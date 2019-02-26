Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
Donohue Funeral Home
3300 West Chester Pike
Newtown Square, PA 19073
610-353-6300
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Mary Magdalen Church
2400 N. Providence Road
Media, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Mary Magdalen Church
2400 N. Providence Road
Media, PA
View Map
CLIFFORD D. EDGCUMBE Notice
EDGCUMBE
CLIFFORD D.


Age 93, on February 22, 2019, of Media, PA, formerly of the Drexel Hill section of Upper Darby.
Beloved husband of Mary Catherine (nee McCormick); devoted father of Clifford D. (Michele), Stephen J. (Mary) and Thomas F. (Susan); dear brother of the late Susanne Remy; loving Pop-Pop of Madeline, Marielle, Patrick and Louis.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation, Saturday, March 2, 2019, 9:00 A.M. - 10:30 A.M. at St. Mary Magdalen Church, 2400 N. Providence Road, Media, PA 19063, followed by his Funeral Mass at 10:30 A.M. Interment private.
Donations in Mr. Edgcumbe's memory may be made to West Catholic Preparatory School, 4501 Chestnut St, Phila., PA 19139, or to Holy Family Home, 5300 Chester Ave, Phila., PA 19143.

Online condolences: www.donohuefuneralhome.com

Arrg. by: THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, Newtown Square, PA, 610-353-6300.


Published on Philly.com on Feb. 26, 2019
