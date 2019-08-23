Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donohue Funeral Home
43 W Lancaster Ave
Downingtown, PA 19335
610-269-3080
Viewing
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Media
18 E. 3rd Street
Media, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Media
18 E. 3rd Street
Media, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for CLYLAS KNIGHT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CLYLAS ELWOOD "TEX" KNIGHT Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CLYLAS ELWOOD "TEX" KNIGHT Jr. Notice
KNIGHT
CLYLAS ELWOOD, JR. "TEX"


Age 93, on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at Freedom Village, West Brandywine, PA, formerly of Media, PA. Beloved husband of the late Scottie Lee (née Wilson); loving father of James C. (Barbara Anne), Terry K. DiUbaldi (Ron), and John D. (Julia P.); also survived by 5 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren; companion of 11 years, Margaret Schafer.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing 10-11 A.M. Saturday, August 24, 2019 at the First Baptist Church of Media, 18 E. 3rd Street, Media, PA 19063 followed by his Funeral Service 11 A.M. Interment Media Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church of Media at the above address.

Arr. by THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 43 W. Lancaster Ave., Downingtown, PA 19335, 610-269-3080.
 Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com

logo

Published on Philly.com on Aug. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CLYLAS's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Donohue Funeral Home
Download Now