SKIDMORE C.M.
HAROLD G.
On Nov. 28, 2019. Brother of Doris, and the late Ann and Alfred. Religious, relatives and friends are invited to Viewings Thursday from 3 to 5 P.M. and 7 to 9 P.M. and again Friday from 9 to 10 A.M. at St. Vincent's Seminary, 500 E. Chelten Ave., Phila., PA 19144. Funeral Mass will follow on Friday at 10:30 A.M. Interment will be held on Friday at 2 P.M. at Princeton Abbey and Cem., 75 Mapleton Rd Princeton, NJ 08540. Memorial donations may be made to the Congregation of the Mission, 500 E. Chelten Ave., Phila., PA 19144.
JOHN F. MURRAY FH, Flourtown
www.murrayfuneralhome.com
Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 4, 2019