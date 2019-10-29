|
|
ELZI, C.M.
JOSEPH A.
On October 27, 2019. Brother of Helen Hankard and Barbara Mullen. Religious, relatives and friends are invited to his Viewings Wednesday from 3 to 5 P.M. and 7 to 9 P.M., and again on Thursday. from 9 to10 A.M., at St. Vincent's Seminary, 500 E. Chelten Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19144. Funeral Mass will follow on Thursday at 10:30 A.M. Interment will be Thursday at 2 P.M. at Princeton Abbey & Cemetery. 75 Mapleton Rd., Princeton, NJ 08540. Memorial donations may be made to the Congregation of the Mission, 500 E. Chelten Ave., Philadel-phia, PA 19144.
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 29, 2019