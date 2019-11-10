Home

C.M. WILLIAM W. SHELDON Notice
SHELDON C.M.
WILLIAM W.
On November 7, 2019. Brother of the late Sr. Mary Ellen Sheldon, George, and Donald Medve. Religious, relatives and friends are invited to Viewings Tuesday from 3-5 P.M. and 7-9 P.M., and again Wednesday from 9-10 A.M. at St. Vincent's Seminary, 500 E. Chelten Ave Phila., PA 19144. Funeral Mass will follow on Wednesday at 10:30 A.M. Inter-ment will be held Wednesday at 2 P.M. at Princeton Abbey & Cemetery, 75 Mapleton Rd., Princeton, NJ 08540. Memorial donations may be made to the Congregation of the Mission 500 E. Chelten Ave Phila., PA 19144.

Published on Philly.com on Nov. 10, 2019
