LUPICA
COLETTE (nee Armstrong)
Age 63, of Pennsauken NJ, passed away peacefully on July 17, 2019. She was born in Liverpool, England to Kenneth and Elizabeth Armstrong. Colette will be deeply missed by her family and friends.
Colette is predeceased by her beloved husband of 22 years, Vincent Lupica; daughter, Jessica Diamond (nee Krewson); and father, Kenneth Armstrong.
She is survived by her son, Jim Krewson, Jr. (Lisa Lynch); mother, Elizabeth Armstrong (McGhee); siblings, Daniel Armstrong (Mishka), Edward Armstrong (Joan), and Eliz. Ellen DiGiovannantonio (Jim); grandchildren, Kayla Broe and Michael Diamond; and many loving nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Memorial Gathering on July 29, 2019, from 10 to 11:30 A.M., at THE FUNERAL HOME OF INGLESBY & SONS, 2426 Cove Road, Pennsauken NJ 08109. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:30 A.M., at the Funeral Home. Colette will be laid to rest with her husband at Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cem., following the Memorial Service.
Published on Philly.com on July 25, 2019