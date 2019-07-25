Home

POWERED BY

Services
Inglesby & Son Inc.
2426 Cove Rd
Pennsauken, NJ 08109
(856) 662-1271
Resources
More Obituaries for COLETTE LUPICA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

COLETTE (Armstrong) LUPICA


1956 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
COLETTE (Armstrong) LUPICA Notice
LUPICA
COLETTE (nee Armstrong)
Age 63, of Pennsauken NJ, passed away peacefully on July 17, 2019. She was born in Liverpool, England to Kenneth and Elizabeth Armstrong. Colette will be deeply missed by her family and friends.
Colette is predeceased by her beloved husband of 22 years, Vincent Lupica; daughter, Jessica Diamond (nee Krewson); and father, Kenneth Armstrong.
She is survived by her son, Jim Krewson, Jr. (Lisa Lynch); mother, Elizabeth Armstrong (McGhee); siblings, Daniel Armstrong (Mishka), Edward Armstrong (Joan), and Eliz. Ellen DiGiovannantonio (Jim); grandchildren, Kayla Broe and Michael Diamond; and many loving nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Memorial Gathering on July 29, 2019, from 10 to 11:30 A.M., at THE FUNERAL HOME OF INGLESBY & SONS, 2426 Cove Road, Pennsauken NJ 08109. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:30 A.M., at the Funeral Home. Colette will be laid to rest with her husband at Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cem., following the Memorial Service.
To post photos, share a memory, or send an online condolence, please visit

www.inglesbyfuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on July 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Inglesby & Son Inc.
Download Now