Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
he Donohue Funeral Homes, Inc.
8401 W Chester Pike
Upper Darby, PA 19082
610-449-0300
Resources
More Obituaries for COLLEEN MARNIE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

COLLEEN (Collins) MARNIE

Notice Condolences Flowers

COLLEEN (Collins) MARNIE Notice
MARNIE
COLLEEN (nee Collins)


Age 78, passed on April 1, 2019. of Drexel Hill, formerly of Harleysville and Phila. PA. Beloved mother of Megan Marnie and Matthew (Lisa) Marnie; sister of Dorothy, Elizabeth, Joan, Mary, John, Terry "Honey", and Susan; dear grandmother of Matthew and Mia. Former wife of Harry Marnie; also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Friday, 7 to 9 P.M., at THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 8401 WEST CHESTER PIKE (cor. LYNN BLVD.), UPPER DARBY PA, 610-449-0300, and to her Funeral Mass Saturday, 10:30 A.M., St. Dorothy Church, 4910 Township Line Road, Drexel Hill PA 19026. Int. private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Colleen to "Free to Breathe"
LungCancerResearchFoundation.org, 155 E. 55th St., Suite 6H, New York NY 10022.

Online condolences at:
www.donohuefuneralhome.com

logo

Published on Philly.com on Apr. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of he Donohue Funeral Homes, Inc.
Download Now