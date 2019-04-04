|
|
MARNIE
COLLEEN (nee Collins)
Age 78, passed on April 1, 2019. of Drexel Hill, formerly of Harleysville and Phila. PA. Beloved mother of Megan Marnie and Matthew (Lisa) Marnie; sister of Dorothy, Elizabeth, Joan, Mary, John, Terry "Honey", and Susan; dear grandmother of Matthew and Mia. Former wife of Harry Marnie; also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Friday, 7 to 9 P.M., at THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 8401 WEST CHESTER PIKE (cor. LYNN BLVD.), UPPER DARBY PA, 610-449-0300, and to her Funeral Mass Saturday, 10:30 A.M., St. Dorothy Church, 4910 Township Line Road, Drexel Hill PA 19026. Int. private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Colleen to "Free to Breathe"
LungCancerResearchFoundation.org, 155 E. 55th St., Suite 6H, New York NY 10022.
Online condolences at:
www.donohuefuneralhome.com
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 4, 2019