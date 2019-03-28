Home

POWERED BY

Services
Grasso Funeral Home
2544 S Broad St
Philadelphia, PA 19145
(215) 462-2889
Calling hours
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Grasso Funeral Home
2544 S Broad St
Philadelphia, PA 19145
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Epiphany Church
Philadelphia, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Epiphany Church
Philadelphia, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for CONCETTA ANTONUCCI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CONCETTA (Castrogiovanni) ANTONUCCI

Notice Condolences Flowers

CONCETTA (Castrogiovanni) ANTONUCCI Notice
ANTONUCCI
CONCETTA "CONNIE"
(nee Castrogiovanni)


Age 95, on March 20, 2019, of Erie, PA, formerly of So. Phila.
Beloved wife of the late Dominic; devoted mother of Carl (Susan) and Richard (Patty); loving grandmother of Michele Brown (Adam), Dawn Smith (Jason), Kristin Gregory (Donnie), Laura Antonucci, and Danielle Antonucci; loving great grandmom of Dominic, Delaney, Landon, Maddox, Chase, and Emerson.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Viewing and Funeral Saturday, 10 A.M., Epiphany of Our Lord Church, 11th and Jackson Sts., Phila. PA 19148. Funeral Mass 11 A.M. Int. SS. Peter and Paul Cem. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions in her memory to , , and ASPCA.

BUDDY DOUGHERTY, F.D.

logo

Published on Philly.com on Mar. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now