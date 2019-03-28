|
|
ANTONUCCI
CONCETTA "CONNIE"
(nee Castrogiovanni)
Age 95, on March 20, 2019, of Erie, PA, formerly of So. Phila.
Beloved wife of the late Dominic; devoted mother of Carl (Susan) and Richard (Patty); loving grandmother of Michele Brown (Adam), Dawn Smith (Jason), Kristin Gregory (Donnie), Laura Antonucci, and Danielle Antonucci; loving great grandmom of Dominic, Delaney, Landon, Maddox, Chase, and Emerson.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Viewing and Funeral Saturday, 10 A.M., Epiphany of Our Lord Church, 11th and Jackson Sts., Phila. PA 19148. Funeral Mass 11 A.M. Int. SS. Peter and Paul Cem. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions in her memory to , , and ASPCA.
BUDDY DOUGHERTY, F.D.
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 28, 2019