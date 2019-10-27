|
|
RUSSINO
CONCETTA (nee Paolini)
Of Philadelphia, PA, passed away Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at age 105. Devoted wife of the late Joseph; beloved mother of Lorraine D'Anella (the late John Ullberg) and Dr. Joseph (Kristen); loving grandmother of Louis (Samantha), Matthew, Joseph (Hanzi), Gina (Matthew), Morgan, Alexa, Wendy, Scott, and Adam. Great-grandmother to Juliana, Louis, Michael, Grace, Valentina, and Mirella. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate Connie's amazing and blessed life Tuesday, between the hours of 9 and 10 A.M., Stella Maris Church, 10th and Bigler St. Funeral Mass 10 A.M. Int. SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in her memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
pennsylvaniaburialcompany.com
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 27, 2019