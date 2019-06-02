|
|
KULP
CONCETTA "TINA" VICTORIA (nee Finochio)
Passed peacefully into the arms of the Lord, May 29 2019. Born on April 09, 1941 to the late Enrico and Anna Finochio. Beloved mother of Susan Ulu, Joseph (Cindy) Kulp, and Anthony (Jim) Kulp. Dear sister of Michael (Marie) Finochio and Anna Marie (John) Morrone. Devoted Grandmother to David Kulp, Timothy Kulp, Lindsay Kulp, Taylor Kulp, Deniz Ulu, and Emely Ulu. Also, loving aunt to many nieces and nephews. Memorial Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to the Bryn Mawr Hospital Foundation in recognition of the palliative and hospice care teams.
Published on Philly.com on June 2, 2019