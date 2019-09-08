|
BENETZ
CONRAD A.
Age 79, of Cape Coral, FL (formerly Phila.), on Sunday July 7, 2019. Beloved husband of Jean (nee McClintock). Father of Stephen (Caroline), Robert (Elizabeth), Teresa, and Patricia Reilly (Mark). Also survived by 9 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Family and friends are invited to Conrad's Memorial Service on Friday, September 13th, 6:00 P.M. at St Anselm Church, 12670 Dunks Ferry Rd, Phila., PA 19154 followed by his Life Celebration, 7:00 P.M. at The Crystal Room, 12275 Townsend Rd, Phila., PA 19154. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Ave, Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266 (www.pancan.org/donate).
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 8, 2019