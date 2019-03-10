|
|
DiFRANCO
CONSTANCE (nee Carpoletti)
Passed on March 7, 2019. Devoted wife of the late Joseph. Loving mother of Stephen DiFranco, Lisa (Sonny) Vellozzi, Nannette (Bill) Reis and Jackie (Andy) Taxis. Grandmother of Caitlin, Brianna, Elizabeth, Andrew and Mia. Great grand-mother of Hunter. Viewing Tuesday 9:00 A.M. at St. Richards Church, 19th and Pollock Sts. Funeral Mass 10 A.M. Int. SS. Peter and Paul Cem. In lieu of flowers, donations to would be appreciated.
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 10, 2019