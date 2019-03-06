Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
|
CONSTANCE I. (Massaro) McDADE

CONSTANCE I. (Massaro) McDADE
CONSTANCE I. (nee Massaro) On March 1, 2019. Beloved wife of the late James. Loving mother of James, Lawrence, Brian (Debbie), Deborah Griffis (Robert), Susan, Colleen Powell, Cathleen Lamberto (Domenic), Joan Powell, John, and the late Michael. She is also survived by many loving grand-children and great grand-children. Relatives and friends are invited to gather on Saturday 9 A.M. at Our Lady of Calvary Church, 11024 Knights Rd., Phila., PA 19154 followed by her Funeral Mass 10:30 AM. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory to Philabundance, 3616 S. Galloway St., Phila., PA 19148 would be appreciated.

Published on Philly.com on Mar. 6, 2019
