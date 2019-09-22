Home

Joseph A. Quinn, Inc. Funeral Directors
5358 Roosevelt Boulevard
Philadelphia, PA 19124
215-535-1821
CONSTANCE M. (DeGatis) McARDLE

CONSTANCE M. (DeGatis) McARDLE Notice
McARDLE
CONSTANCE M. (nee DeGatis)
September 18, 2019. Wife of the late Thomas F. McArdle; mother of Donna Zanneo and Thomas McArdle; also survived by 2 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Relatives and friends invited to her Viewing Wednesday, 10 A.M., and Funeral Mass, 11 A.M., at Phila. Protestant Home, 6500 Tabor Road. Int. private. In lieu of flowers, contributions to St. Basil's Academy, 711 Fox Chase Road, Jenkintown PA 19046.

(JOSEPH A. QUINN INC.)

Published on Philly.com on Sept. 22, 2019
