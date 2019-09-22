|
McARDLE
CONSTANCE M. (nee DeGatis)
September 18, 2019. Wife of the late Thomas F. McArdle; mother of Donna Zanneo and Thomas McArdle; also survived by 2 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Relatives and friends invited to her Viewing Wednesday, 10 A.M., and Funeral Mass, 11 A.M., at Phila. Protestant Home, 6500 Tabor Road. Int. private. In lieu of flowers, contributions to St. Basil's Academy, 711 Fox Chase Road, Jenkintown PA 19046.
