PITCHON
CONSTANCE
November 6, 2019, of Boca Raton, FL. Wife of the late Ralph Pitchon. Mother of Paula (Stanley) Segal, Michele (David) Greenberg and Scott (Karen) Pitchon. Sister of Harriet Rosenberg and the late Marvin "Sonny" Litz. Also survived by 5 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to Graveside Services Sunday, beginning 12 Noon, at Roosevelt Memorial Park, Trevose, PA. Shiva will be observed at the home of Paula and Stanley Segal on Sunday only. Contributions may be made to JFCS of Greater Philadelphia, www.jfcsphilly.org
PLATT MEMORIAL CHAPELS, Inc., Cherry Hill, NJ
Published on Philly.com on Nov. 8, 2019