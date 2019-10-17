|
SAVELL
CONSTANCE "CONNIE"
(nee Barsky)
On October 10, 2019, at home, with loving friends, in the warm embrace of her adoring son, Kirk. Graced with the sweetest of hearts as well as an indomitable spirit, Connie shared excitement and humor, caring and loyalty, honesty and love, wherever she went. She led with her heart, always. A South Philly girl, precious daughter of the late Louis and Rosalyn (Ross) Barsky and dear sister to Mindy Keesal, Connie single-handedly created a warm home for her family in Penn Wynne, PA. She put herself through Villanova University, a Bachelor's and Master's graduate with the highest honors, and then managed the school's Human Organization Science Institute. Connie was a published poet -- a prolific and bold writer. She also passionately performed educational workshops, mostly for seniors, throughout the Philadelphia area. A quick wit, with a smile that warmed your being, Connie was happiest when caring for others.
Though afflicted for decades with a panic disorder more severe than any had ever encountered, she ferociously, she valiantly, fought on every single day to be Connie -- to live with joy. Through pleasure or pain, for over 85 years, there was surely not one dull moment. Above all, Connie was a fabulously loving mother to Kirk, and to Wayne Savell, and to the late Keith Savell, lost at age 10. Proud grandmother of Keven Savell, Connie will be profoundly missed. We love you infinity plus plus plus…
Graveside Service, Thursday, 12 Noon precisely, at Har Jehuda Cemetery (Sec. Temple Gardens), Upper Darby, PA. Together again with her angel, Keith. Contributions in her name may be made to ElderNet, 9 South Bryn Mawr Ave., Bryn Mawr, PA 19010.
