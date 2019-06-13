Home

Craft-Givnish Funeral Home of Abington, Ltd.
1801 Old York Road
Abington, PA 19001
(215) 659-2000
CORINNE B. (Barclay) HYATT

CORINNE B. (Barclay) HYATT
HYATT
CORINNE B. (nee Barclay)


Age 86, of Warrington, passed away on June 9, 2019. Beloved wife of 62 years to the late C.B. "Bud" Hyatt, D.V.M. Loving mother of Deb Hightower (late Rick), Jim Hyatt (Kathy), Betsy Simons (Scott), Patty Pezely (Joe), Doug Hyatt (Marcelle), Meg Snow and Tom Hyatt. Cherished grandmother of 10, great-grandmother of 4 and great-great- grandmother of 2. Predeceased by her brothers Thomas, Frank and William.
Family and friends are invited to Corinne's Life Celebration Saturday, June 15, 2019, after 10 A.M., at St Robert Bellarmine Church, 856 Euclid Ave., Warrington, PA 18976, followed by her Funeral Mass 11 A.M. Interment to follow at Hillside Cemetery, Roslyn. In lieu of flowers, donation in Corinne's memory may be made to at www.stjude.org
Published on Philly.com on June 13, 2019
