SHAW
CORINNE M. (nee Fields),
On July 30, 2019, of Cherry Hill NJ. Age 83. Beloved wife of the late Thomas S. Shaw - married 50 years. Loving mother of Thomas J. (Michelle Cunningham), John Kevin (AnaLuisa), Michael P. (Suellen) and Susan M. Gray (Joseph). Dear grand-mother of Ryan, Patrick, Gavin and Nicholas. She is the sister of Arlene Connolly and the late Elaine McLane. Relatives and friends are invited to the viewing on Monday from 10-11 A.M. at the Catholic Church of St. Mary, 2001 Springdale Road, Cherry Hill where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:15 A.M. Monday. Entombment Calvary Cemetery, Cherry Hill. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Corinne's memory to Boys Town Nebraska, 14100 Crawford St., Boys Town, Nebraska 68010, www.boystown.
org/locations/nebraska
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 2, 2019