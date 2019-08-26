|
STONE
CORINNE R., (nee Rabinowitz)
August 24, 2019 of Huntingdon Valley, Pa. Devoted wife of the late Harold. Cherished mother of Andie Meisler (George) Orlowitz. Sister of Marcia Tucker and Loretta Balistocky. Loving grandmother of Marnie Orlowitz and Daniel (Sarah Gabriel) Orlowitz. Relatives and friends are invited to services Tuesday August 27, 1:00 P.M. at Roosevelt Memorial Park. The family will return to the late residence and again on Wednesday from 4-8pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the National Hemophilia Foundation, Jewish Federation of Philadelphia or Israeli Bonds.
