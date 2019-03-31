|
BRYANS
CORNELIA "NENA" (nee Hale)
Of Rosemont, PA, died March 26, 2019. She is survived by a son Scott Harrison Bryans; daughter Beth Bryans Laird (Joe); granddaughter Eliana Bryn Laird. Her husband Robert G. Bryans; brother Dayton Foster Hale and a twin sister Frances H. Patterson, pre-deceased her. Her Memorial Service will be held on Sat. April 6th. at 1 P.M. in the Chapel of Bryn Mawr Presbyterian Church, 625 Montgomery Ave. Bryn Mawr, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Hunger Committee at Bryn Mawr Presbyterian Church or Bread for the World (bread.org). CHADWICK AND MCKINNEY FH
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 31, 2019