Age 84, of Havertown, PA on July 30, 2019. Beloved husband of Ann Marie (nee McCormick), loving father of Maureen Zachwieja, Cathy Knapp (Jim), Patti Stevens (Mike), Connie Dunn, Ann Hyland (John) and Paul Dunn. Cherished grand-father of Michael Stevens, Megan Gettz, Jessica Brennan, Jimmy Knapp, Morgan Knapp, Alison Knapp, Kyra Knapp, Anna Zachwieja, Dylan Hyland, Kieran Hyland, Ian Hyland and Quinn Hyland, also survived by his beloved great-granddaughter Daria Stevens. Relatives and friends are invited to Visitation, Saturday, August 3rd from 9:30 -10:50 A.M. at Annunciation B.V.M. Church, 401 Brookline Blvd., Havertown, PA, followed by his Funeral Mass at 11:00 A.M. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, Yeadon, PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory to Camilla Hall, 1145 W. King Road, Malvern, PA 19355 would be appreciated.

Online Condolences: www.donohuefuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on Aug. 1, 2019
