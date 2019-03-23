Home

Cavanagh Family Funeral Home
301 Chester Pike
Norwood, PA 19074
610-532-3120
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cavanagh Family Funeral Home
301 Chester PIke
Norwood, PA
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:45 AM
Church of St. Pius X
220 Lawrence Rd.
Broomall, PA
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of St. Pius X
220 Lawrence Rd.
Broomall, PA
Entombment
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
11:30 AM
Saints Peter and Paul Cemetery
1600 Sproul Rd.
Springfield, PA
CORNELIUS J. "CONNIE" McDERMOTT

CORNELIUS J. "CONNIE" McDERMOTT Notice
McDERMOTT
CORNELIUS J. "CONNIE"


On Wednesday March 20, 2019, Connie passed away with peace and dignity with his 5 children by his side. Connie, ever the dapper gentleman with quiet nobility, thoroughly enjoyed spending his summer in OCNJ, boating, fishing and hanging out on the dock. He loved socializing with friends and relished time spent with his family. Connie and Dottie were the perfect example of what it meant to appreciate every aspect of life. There are many memories from the earlier years, from the Briarcliffe crowd to the boating years in Rockhall and to their many good times in Ocean City. Connie enjoyed traveling and fine dining, having visited many countries in his lifetime. He was the consummate loving husband, patriarch and doting grandfather and we will miss Connie every day.
He joins his beloved wife Dottie, daughter-in-law Sharon and brothers John and Thomas and sister Mary, in heaven. Connie is survived by his children, Joseph McDermott, Kathy (Robert) Loftis, Patrick (Susan) McDermott, Dottie Ann McDermott, Brian (Yolanda) McDermott, 4 sisters-in-law, 1 brother-in-law, 11 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren with 1 on the way, as well as numerous family and friends.
Viewing Sunday, March 24, 2019, 6 - 8 P.M., THE CAVANAGH FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 301 Chester Pike, Norwood, PA 19074 and on Monday morning 9 A.M., St. Pius X Church, 220 Lawrence Rd., Broomall, PA 19008. Funeral Mass: Monday, March 25th, 2019, 10:00 A.M. at St. Pius X Church. Interment: SS. Peter & Paul Mausoleum.


Published on Philly.com on Mar. 23, 2019
