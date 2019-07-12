Home

POWERED BY

Services
West Laurel Hill - Bala Cynwyd
225 Belmont Avenue
Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004
610-664-1591
Funeral service
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
West Laurel Hill - Bala Cynwyd
225 Belmont Avenue
Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004
View Map
Burial
Following Services
West Laurel Hill Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for COURTNEY MASLOW
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

COURTNEY ELIZABETH (Picker) MASLOW

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
COURTNEY ELIZABETH (Picker) MASLOW Notice
MASLOW
COURTNEY ELIZABETH
(nee Picker)
40, living in Costa Rica, and formerly of Bala Cynwyd PA, died Thursday, July 4, 2019. She was a beloved mother, daughter, sister and friend. She is survived by her daughters, Ariel and Demi; parents, David and Janice Picker; brothers, Alexander Picker (Erica) and Jonathan Picker (Tabetha); and former husband, Sande.
Funeral Service at WEST LAUREL HILL FUNERAL HOME, Inc., 225 Belmont Ave., Bala Cynwyd, Sunday, July 14th at 11 A.M. Burial immediately following at West Laurel Hill Cemetery. Shiva will be observed at her parent's home, immediately following burial. Memorial contributions in Courtney's name may be made to the .


logo

Published on Philly.com on July 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now