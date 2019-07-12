|
|
MASLOW
COURTNEY ELIZABETH
(nee Picker)
40, living in Costa Rica, and formerly of Bala Cynwyd PA, died Thursday, July 4, 2019. She was a beloved mother, daughter, sister and friend. She is survived by her daughters, Ariel and Demi; parents, David and Janice Picker; brothers, Alexander Picker (Erica) and Jonathan Picker (Tabetha); and former husband, Sande.
Funeral Service at WEST LAUREL HILL FUNERAL HOME, Inc., 225 Belmont Ave., Bala Cynwyd, Sunday, July 14th at 11 A.M. Burial immediately following at West Laurel Hill Cemetery. Shiva will be observed at her parent's home, immediately following burial. Memorial contributions in Courtney's name may be made to the .
Published on Philly.com on July 12, 2019