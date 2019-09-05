|
|
BUSANI
CYNTHIA (nee Binkowski)
On September 2, 2019. Wife of the late John D. Busani. Beloved sister of Norbert Binkowski (Linda). Also sadly missed by aunts, niece, nephew and their families. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019 beginning at 10 A.M. at St. John Cantius Church, 4400 block of E. Thompson St., Phila. PA 19137. Funeral Mass 11 A.M. Int. private. In lieu of flowers donations to VITAS Healthcare, 1787 Sentry Parkway West, Bldg. 16, Suite 400, Blue Bell, PA 19422 or an animal shelter of your choice would be appreciated.
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 5, 2019