D’ANJOLELL Memorial Home of Broomall
2811 W CHESTER PIKE
Broomall, PA 19008-1827
(610) 356-4200
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
D'Anjolell Memorial Home of Broomall
2811 West Chester Pike
Broomall, PA
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:15 AM
Visitation Blessed Virgin Mary Parrish
196 N. Trooper Rd.
Norristown, PA
Funeral Mass
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
10:30 AM
Visitation Blessed Virgin Mary Parrish
196 N. Trooper Rd.
Norristown, PA
DALMAZIO P. DiCRISTOFARO

DALMAZIO P. DiCRISTOFARO Notice
DiCRISTOFARO
DALMAZIO P.


Age 79, of West Norriton, PA, and formerly of Overbrook, on October 14th, 2019. Survived by his beloved wife of 52 years Ina (nee Giampino); his loving children John J. (Andrea) and Antonio L. DiCristofaro (Michele), and Lisa C. Weber (David R.); his cherished grandchildren Paolo J., Marina R. and Talia M. DiCristofaro, and John W. Weber; Also, his devoted brother Onofrio DiCristofaro. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing on Sunday Evening, October 20th, from 4 P.M. to 6 P.M., at THE D'ANJOLELL MEMORIAL HOME OF BROOMALL, 2811 West Chester Pike, Broomall, PA 19008. Also, Monday Morning, October 21st, ALL IN CHURCH, from 9:30 AM to 10:15 AM, with Funeral Mass to follow 10:30 AM at Visitation B.V.M. Church, 196 N Trooper Rd, Norristown, PA 19403. Interment SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to National Centre for Padre Pio, PO Box 206, Barto, PA 19504 or online at

www.PadrePio.org in memory of Dalmazio DiCristofaro.

Published on Philly.com on Oct. 17, 2019
