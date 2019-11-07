Home

Cavanagh Family Funeral Home
301 Chester Pike
Norwood, PA 19074
610-532-3120
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Cavanagh Family Funeral Home
301 Chester Pike
Norwood, PA 19074
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Cavanagh Family Funeral Home
301 Chester Pike
Norwood, PA 19074
DAN BARRY Notice
BARRY
DAN
Age 55, of Clifton Heights, passed away suddenly on November 3, 2019. Dan was born in Upper Darby, PA on August 17, 1964 and was a long time resident of Lansdowne, PA. Dan was a devoted truck driver for the Philadelphia Inquirer for the past 19 years and was a proud lifetime member of Lansdowne Fire Company and Darby Fire Patrol #2 . Dan enjoyed playing the Pennsylvania Lottery, watching old movies, and most of all, spending time with his wife and family.
Dan was predeceased by his parents, Daniel Barry and Joyce Moran, sister, Diane Prats, and uncles, Jack Barry and Tippy Barry. He's survived by his wife of 19 years, Betty Barry; sister, June Hamburger, and brother-in-law, Ronnie Hamburger; stepson, Dennis (Dana) Springer; stepdaughter, Patti (Jimmy) Canitano, and 3 grandchildren, Jackson, Rilee, and Rowen.
Family and friends are invited to attend his Visitation on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, from 9:30 - 11:00 A.M., THE CAVANAGH FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 301 Chester Pike, Norwood, PA 19074, followed by his Funeral Service at 11 A.M. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial donations in Dan's name may be made to the by visiting www.cancer.org and click the donate tab.

Published on Philly.com on Nov. 7, 2019
