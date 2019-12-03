|
|
COLLINS
DAN "ZILLA"
Everything about Dan was big - his size, his voice, his laugh, his wit, his truck, his Harley, his fierce love of family and friends and his heart. Dan's stories were more like epic tales, captivating anyone within earshot, whether an audience of 1 or 100. He never met a stranger, only friends, and always left you with a story.
With a work ethic to match his Size, Dan was a proud and active member of Teamsters Local 107 and passed after a hard day's work at age 57 on November 29, 2019. Dan lived life passionately and found joy and happiness in many things, a few favorites being time with his grandkids, riding his bike and grinding at the gym. He made the most of life whenever he got the chance.
Dan made an impression on everyone he met, and will be loved and missed by many. He is survived by his mother Dorothy, sisters Christine (Kenny) and BethAnn (Chris), children Katie (Chris), Danny (Rebecca), Kelly and Mary, grandchildren, Christopher, Callan, Oliver and Melody.
Family and friends are invited to join us in honoring Danny's memory on Thursday, Dec. 5th at St. Anne's Church, 2328 East Lehigh Ave., Phila., PA 19125. Viewing from 8:00 to 11:00 A.M. , funeral mass top follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to the .
RONALD REX PISELLI
"THE FUNERAL CHAPEL"
215-271-095
Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 3, 2019