Clare McIlvaine Mundy Funeral Home Inc.
7384 Ridge Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19128-3231
215-482-8878
Viewing
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:45 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Church
819 Cathedral Rd. (off Ridge Ave.)
Phila, PA
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Church
819 Cathedral Rd. (off Ridge Ave.)
Phila, PA
DANIEL A. D'ANGELO
D'ANGELO
DANIEL A.


57 yrs. old, peacefully, on Oct. 12, 2019, of Roxborough. Dan was a Certified Executive Chef and Instructor at the Arts Institute of Phila. School of Culinary Art. Beloved husband of Andrea (nee Coyne) D'Angelo, devoted father of Alyssa (Jr.) D'Angelo Cordon and Michael A.W. Hutwagner, loving Pop Pop to Anthony Condon and Jayce Hutwagner, cherished son of Vera (nee Orivivo) and the late Joseph D'Angelo, brother of Julia (Bill) Michniewicz and Fred (Debbie) and the late Joseph (Patty) D'Angelo. Survived by nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing in CHURCH Friday 8:30 to 10:45 A.M. followed by his Funeral Mass 11:00 A.M. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 819 Cathedral Rd. (off Ridge Ave.), Phila. 19128. Int. Calvary Cem. In lieu of flowers; Please send donations to the Chef Daniel D'Angelo Scholarship Fund, c/o ACFEF/Chef Daniel D'Angelo Fund, 180 Center Place Way, St. Augustine, Fl. 32095.

CLARE McILVAINE MUNDY F.H. INC.
215-482-8878

Published on Philly.com on Oct. 15, 2019
