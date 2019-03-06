Home

Foster-Warne Funeral Home - Collingswood
820 Haddon Avenue
Collingswood, NJ 08108
(856) 854-0152
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Foster-Warne Funeral Home - Collingswood
820 Haddon Avenue
Collingswood, NJ 08108
Service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Foster-Warne Funeral Home - Collingswood
820 Haddon Avenue
Collingswood, NJ 08108
FRIEDMAN
DANIEL B.
Unexpectedly on Feb. 14, 2019; of Collingswood, NJ. Age 25 years. Dear son of Lee H. Friedman of Trevose, PA and B. Clark Loveridge of Collingswood, NJ. Dan excelled in football and soccer and enjoyed remote controlled vehicles and home remodeling. He had a generous spirit and was drawn to helping people. Visitation Saturday, March 9, 9:30 to 11 A.M. at the FOSTER-WARNE FUNERAL HOME, 820 Haddon Ave., Collingswood, NJ. Remembrance service will follow at 11 A.M. Int. private.
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 6, 2019
