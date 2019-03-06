|
|
FRIEDMAN
DANIEL B.
Unexpectedly on Feb. 14, 2019; of Collingswood, NJ. Age 25 years. Dear son of Lee H. Friedman of Trevose, PA and B. Clark Loveridge of Collingswood, NJ. Dan excelled in football and soccer and enjoyed remote controlled vehicles and home remodeling. He had a generous spirit and was drawn to helping people. Visitation Saturday, March 9, 9:30 to 11 A.M. at the FOSTER-WARNE FUNERAL HOME, 820 Haddon Ave., Collingswood, NJ. Remembrance service will follow at 11 A.M. Int. private.
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 6, 2019