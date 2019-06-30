BANKS

DANIEL

Of Wynnewood, PA passed away on June 24, 2019 at 86 years old. Beloved husband of Jacquelyn (nee Hollin); loving father of Theodora Matisoff and Alexander Banks; fond father-in-law to Joshua Matisoff and Sarah Flier; adoring grandfather of Penelope, Calliope and Linus; devoted brother of the late Maurice Banks and the late Eugene Banks. He lived in Wynnewood for 44 years and will be dearly missed.

Daniel grew up in Strawberry Mansion and was an honor graduate of the Central High School. He earned a bachelor's degree in civil engineering and a master's degree in mechan-ical engineering from the University of Pennsylvania. Daniel had worked as a structural engineer in the design and testing of fighter bombers for North American Aviation, and for the General Electric Company's Missile and Space Division in the design and recovery of one of the first US satellites. Daniel is best remembered for his 50+ years as a home inspector and resi-dential and industrial structural engineer.

Family and friends are invited to Services Monday July 1, at 10 A.M., at Mt. Sharon, 502 E. Springfield Rd, Springfield, PA 19064. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the Golden Slipper Club/Camp.

Published on Philly.com on June 30, 2019