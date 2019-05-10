|
WEITZMAN
DANIEL BARRY
May 7, 2019, of Floral City FL, formerly of Vineland NJ. Danny was 73. Son of the late Robert and the late Molly Weitzman. Father of the late Jacob (obm), and Michael and Steven Weitzman. Former husband of Toby Weitzman. Brother of Nina (Howard) Erlich and Devorah (Nachum) Helig. Uncle of Adam (Suzanne) Zuckerman, Harmon (Mistia) Zuckerman, Scott (Dana) Ehrlich, Jeff (Trish) Ehrlich, and Maria (Matthew) Goldberg.
Dan was a successful attorney in South Jersey for 50 years, loved nature and baseball and was an avid canoeist. We are all heartbroken. Contributions can be made online to Pinelands Alliance, Pinelandsalliance.org
Published on Philly.com on May 10, 2019