Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sannutti Funeral Home
7101 Torresdale Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19135
(215) 333-4949
Viewing
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:45 AM
Sannutti Funeral Home
7101 Torresdale Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19135
View Map
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
11:45 AM
Sannutti Funeral Home
7101 Torresdale Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19135
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for DANIEL FOIDL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DANIEL E. FOIDL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DANIEL E. FOIDL Notice
FOIDL
DANIEL E.
Age 71, on September 23, 2019. Beloved husband of Patricia (nee Campbell). Devoted father of Shani (Stanley) Ruth and Deborah. Loving grandfather of George, Molly, Patrick and Joseph. Brother of Jack (Naomi) Foidl. Relatives, friends and Philadelphia Fire-fighters and Paramedic Union Local #22 are invited to Viewing and Funeral Wednesday 10 to 11:45 A.M. at SANNUTTI FUNERAL HOME, 7101 Torres-dale Ave., Phila., PA 19135. Prayer Service 11:45 A.M. Int. Washington Crossing National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Dan's memory to Local #22 Charitable Trust, memo-Widows Fund, 415 N. 5th St., Phila., PA 19123.
logo


Published on Philly.com on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DANIEL's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now