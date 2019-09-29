|
FOIDL
DANIEL E.
Age 71, on September 23, 2019. Beloved husband of Patricia (nee Campbell). Devoted father of Shani (Stanley) Ruth and Deborah. Loving grandfather of George, Molly, Patrick and Joseph. Brother of Jack (Naomi) Foidl. Relatives, friends and Philadelphia Fire-fighters and Paramedic Union Local #22 are invited to Viewing and Funeral Wednesday 10 to 11:45 A.M. at SANNUTTI FUNERAL HOME, 7101 Torres-dale Ave., Phila., PA 19135. Prayer Service 11:45 A.M. Int. Washington Crossing National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Dan's memory to Local #22 Charitable Trust, memo-Widows Fund, 415 N. 5th St., Phila., PA 19123.
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 29, 2019