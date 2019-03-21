|
BERNARDINO
DANIEL F. "NUGGET"
84 yrs. old, on March 19, 2019 surrounded by his family. Son of the late Parma (nee Casselli) and Gabriel Bernardino. Father of Sandra (William) Graydus and Laurie Pellechio. Grand-father of Hannah, Sarah, Steven and Noah. He adored his great grandson Abel. Brother of Teresa Soban, Jack Bernardino, the late Lou Bernardino and Rita Preite. Daniel will be missed by his nieces, nephews and all his family he loved spending time with. He served in the US. Army and was an avid Phillies fan.
The family will receive relatives and friends Saturday after 9:30 to 10:45 A.M. followed by his Funeral Service 11:00 A.M. at the CLARE McILVAINE MUNDY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7384 Ridge Ave. (cor. Wigard Ave.), Phila. 19128. Please send donations in Daniel's name to Northwest Veterans Association, P.O. Box 26086, Phila., Pa. 19128.
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 21, 2019