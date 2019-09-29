|
FRIEL
DANIEL FRANCIS
89 died Sept. 24, 2019, in Skippack. Husband of Eleanore (Rudzinski); father of Barbara (Bill), Dan (Kathe), and MaryBeth (Roger); grandfather of Keith and Katie Holton, Julia and Dan Loucks, Brian and Hannah Friel, and great-grand-father of Derek Holton. He was predeceased by his daughter, Lisa and his 4 siblings.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Memorial Mass at 11 A.M., on Friday, October 4, 2019, at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 900 Sumneytown Pike, Lansdale, PA 19446, where friends may greet the family from 10 to 10:45 A.M. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to the Grand View Hospital Hospice at www.gvh.org/HospiceGifts/;
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 29, 2019