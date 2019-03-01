Home

Feb. 27, 2019. Beloved husband of Stephanie (nee Brown). Loving father of Jamie, Samantha and Kieran. Survived by his mother Mary (nee Treston), sister Meredith and predeceased by his father Martin. Relatives and friends are invited to visitation Tuesday 9 A.M. St. Peter Episcopal Church, Glenside. Funeral services 11 A.M. Interment Hillside Cem. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Gill Children's Education Fund c/o Trumark Financial Credit Union preferred.

Published on Philly.com on Mar. 1, 2019
