QUINN

DANIEL H.

Of East Norriton passed away peacefully on June 20, 2019. Born on June 20, 1929 in Philadelphia, he was the dear son to the late John V. Quinn and Elsie Haubrich. Daniel was the loving husband of Lillian (nee Stocks), devoted father of Michael Quinn (Kellie) and Joseph Quinn, cherished grand-father to Joseph Daniel and Louise Patricia, dear brother of the late Lois Quinn Freed and the late Lillian Quinn McNicholas, and uncle to over 30 nieces and nephews.

Mr. Quinn was ordained a priest in 1955. He served as a parish assistant in several parishes including: St. Jerome in Tamaqua, PA, Queen of Peace in Ardsley, PA, Ascension in Phila., PA, and St. Francis DeSales in Phila., PA. He later served as pastor of St. Edward's Parish in Phila. He also served as Archdiocesan Director of Sodalities and Chairman of the Tension Committee on the Cardinal's Commission for Human Relation.

He left the active ministry, and he requested and was granted layman status. He was employed as purchasing agent for John Wagner and Son. He then served as Executive Director of several facilities, including Good Friends, Wood River Village, Logan Square East, and Senior Suites. He served as a Republican Committee Man, and he served on the Planning Commissions of Lower Southampton and East Norriton Townships. He served on the Board of the Providence Center in Philadelphia and on the Advisory Boards of the Center for Technical Studies in Norristown and Montgomery County Parkhouse Center in Royersford. He served as a resume consultant for PA CareerLink. Mr Quinn was a 3rd degree member of the Knights of Columbus for 62 years. Mr. Quinn held a private pilot license for 28 years. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Relatives and friends are invited to Mr. Quinn's Life Celebration on Thursday June 27, 2019 from 9:30 to 10:45 A.M. at St. Titus Parish of East Norriton, 3006 Keenwood Rd. followed by his Funeral Mass at 11 A.M. Inurnment will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mr. Quinn's memory can be made to the Providence Center, 2557 N. 5th St Phila., PA 19133.

Published on Philly.com on June 25, 2019