DANIEL J. GUGLIELMI

On March 25, 2019 of Phila. Beloved son of Joseph C. and Diane (nee Totten) Guglielmi. Dearest brother of Joseph C. Guglielmi Jr. (Jaime). Cherished uncle of Sam and Eva. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Visitations from 6:00-8:00 P.M. on Friday in THE JOSEPH A. FLUEHR III FUNERAL HOME, 800 Newtown- Richboro Rd. (at Holland Rd.) Richboro, PA 18954 and on Saturday from 9:30 A.M. until his Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. in St. Bede the Venerable Church, 1071 Holland Rd., Holland, PA 18966. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Livengrin Foundation, 4833 Hulme-ville Rd., Bensalem, PA 19020.

Published on Philly.com on Mar. 28, 2019
