Resources More Obituaries for DANIEL PRENDERGAST Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? DANIEL JOHN "DAN" PRENDERGAST IV

Notice Condolences Flowers PRENDERGAST

DANIEL JOHN, IV "DAN"

Of San Francisco CA, passed away February 23, 2019, surrounded by his loved ones after a long and valiant battle against cancer. He was 59 years old. Born in Philadelphia, PA, Dan spent most of his early years in and around the East Coast before moving to Texas where he met his wife, Victoria. Shortly after marriage, they moved to San Francisco. He graduated with a BS from the Wharton School at University of Pennsylvania then went on to earn an MBA from the McCombs School of Business at the University of Texas, Austin.

Dan was co-founder and CEO of the Park Hill Group that later became a wholly owned division of Blackstone and PJT Partners. Prior to Park Hill Group, Dan held senior origination and distribution positions at Atlantic-Pacific Capital, Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette, and Merrill Lynch & Co. Dan considered and treated his co-workers like family.

Dan's greatest source of pride was his son, Daniel. He was a devoted father who loved toss-ing a football, pitching base-balls, shooting hoops, playing golf and studying with his son. He was a major sports enthusiast especially when it came to his hometown of Philadelphia. He was an avid supporter of the Philadelphia Eagles, Philadelphia 76ers, Philadelphia Phillies and University of Pennsylvania foot-ball where he served as Captain of the football team during his tenure. He cherished spending time with his son watching games passing along his "Philly" passion. After many years of being a diehard Texas fan, Dan even managed to convert his wife, Victoria to being a Philadelphia fan.

Dan cared for his family and friends deeply. He was a rock to his immediate family as well as his extended family. He had an infectious laugh, quiet sense of humor and a huge heart and will be deeply missed. His parents, Daniel III and Kathleen "Kass" Prendergast, preceded Dan in death. Those left to cherish and honor his memories include his wife, Victoria (née Price) and son, Daniel V; his siblings, Lynn Gibbs (the late Neal), Jim Prendergast (Kate) and Patrick Prendergast (Amie); mother-in-law, Ann Price; sisters-in-laws, Pam Price (James) and Katie Price Fowlkes (Preston); nieces and nephews, Timothy, Christopher, Matthew, Madelynn, Alison Grace, Charlotte, James William, Clegg and Colette.

His family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to all those who helped provide comfort and companionship to Dan throughout his illness. Thank you to the many doctors and nurses at UCSF and to his home care team.

A Mass celebration of Dan's life will be held on March 22, 2019, at 10 A.M., at St. Ignatius Church, 650 Parker Avenue, San Francisco CA. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his memory to the UCSF Foundation, P.O. Box 45339, San Francisco CA 94145. Please denote "In Memory of Dan Prendergast" on memo line. Rest in peace "Chief," we love you.

www.danjolell.com





Published on Philly.com on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Notices