D’ANJOLELL Stigale Memorial Home & Cremation Services, Inc. of Aston
3260 Concord Rd
Aston, PA 19014
(610) 497-5505
Viewing
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:15 AM
St. Madeline Church
Penn Street & Morton Ave.
Ridley Park, DE
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Madeline Church
Penn Street & Morton Ave.
Ridley Park, DE
View Map
DANIEL L. PREVITI


1931 - 2019
DANIEL L. PREVITI Notice
PREVITI
DANIEL L.


Age 88, of Swarthmore PA, passed away on August 9, 2019, following by a brief illness.
Daniel was born and raised in South Philadelphia. In 1950 he served in the Korean War for the United States Army. He was awarded the Purple Heart as a result of being wounded in combat.
Married to Marilyn G. Brusco on November 5, 1955. From this union Christopher deceased (Anna), Michael (Marie), Mark (Jeffrey). He has 5 grand-children, Christopher, Michael, Nicholas, Deana and Daniel.
Daniel proudly served the Philadelphia community as owner of Pine Exterminating Company for over 40 years.
In retirement, Daniel enjoyed the relaxed lifestyle that includ-ed spending time with his family and weekly trips to the casino.
Daniel also loved fishing and crabbing with his sons. A man of many talents and skills, he will be sadly missed by all.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Friday 9:30 to 10:15 A.M., at St. Madeline Church, Penn St. and Morton Ave. Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. Int. SS. Peter and Paul Cem.
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 14, 2019
