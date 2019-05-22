Home

Healey Funeral Home - Haddon Heights
9 White Horse Pike
Haddon Heights, NJ 08035
(856) 547-1675
Viewing
Thursday, May 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
BERGEN
DANIEL M.
On May 20, 2019, Dan, age 67, of Haddon Heights, NJ formerly of Philadelphia. Dan was a retired engineer at the US Naval Shipyard. Pre-deceased by his parents, John D. and Mary Bergen. Lovingly survived by his wife, Mimi (nee Zuino); his brother, John (Linda) Bergen; his nephews, Sean and Justin; his stepson, Thomas; his grandson, Tommy as well as many extended family and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing on Thursday, May 23rd from 10:00 A.M. - 12:00 P.M. at the HEALEY FUNERAL HOME, 9 White Horse Pike, Haddon Heights, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the Sierra Club (www.sierraclub.org).
Published on Philly.com on May 22, 2019
