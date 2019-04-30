Home

Joseph A. Quinn, Inc. Funeral Directors
5358 Roosevelt Boulevard
Philadelphia, PA 19124
215-535-1821
DANIEL M. PURDY

DANIEL M. PURDY Notice
PURDY
DANIEL M.
Peacefully passed away on April 27, 2019. Beloved husband of Doris M. (nee Simon); father of James Purdy and his wife Peg, Carole Perretta, and Joan Schroeder and her husband Scott; also survived by 4 grandchildren, Jimmy and his wife Kristin, Terilyn, Danielle, and Scotty; and one great-grandson, Jameson; brother of Janellen, Patricia, Linda, and the late Jack Purdy and his wife Colleen. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Thursday, 9:30 to 10:30 A.M., followed by Funeral Service 10:30 A.M., at THE JOSEPH A. QUINN FUNERAL HOME, cor. Roosevelt Blvd. and Sanger St. Interment George Washington Memorial Park. Please do a good deed in Dan's name.
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 30, 2019
