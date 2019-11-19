Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Koller Funeral Home, Inc.
6835 Ridge Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19128
215-482-5200
Calling hours
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Joseph Villa
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
3:00 PM
St. Joseph Villa
Resources
More Obituaries for DANIEL O'CONNOR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sr. DANIEL Margaret O'CONNOR SSJ

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sr. DANIEL Margaret O'CONNOR SSJ Notice
S. DANIEL MARGARET
O'CONNOR, SSJ
Formerly Margaret Mary O'Connor on Nov. 17, 2019, age 90. Daughter of the late Edward and Margaret O'Connor. Sister of the late Edward, James, John, William and S. Mary Audrey O'Connor, SSJ. Survived by cousins, nieces, nephews and members of her Congregation. Religious, relatives and friends are invited to call Thursday, 2 P.M. followed by Funeral Mass 3 P.M. at St. Joseph Villa. Int. Villa. Cem. Donations in Sister's memory may be made to St. Joseph Villa, 110 W. Wissahickon Ave., Flourtown, PA 19031.

KOLLER FUNERAL HOME
Share condolences at
www.kollerfuneralhome.com

Published on inquirer.com on Nov. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DANIEL's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Koller Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now