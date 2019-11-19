|
|
S. DANIEL MARGARET
O'CONNOR, SSJ
Formerly Margaret Mary O'Connor on Nov. 17, 2019, age 90. Daughter of the late Edward and Margaret O'Connor. Sister of the late Edward, James, John, William and S. Mary Audrey O'Connor, SSJ. Survived by cousins, nieces, nephews and members of her Congregation. Religious, relatives and friends are invited to call Thursday, 2 P.M. followed by Funeral Mass 3 P.M. at St. Joseph Villa. Int. Villa. Cem. Donations in Sister's memory may be made to St. Joseph Villa, 110 W. Wissahickon Ave., Flourtown, PA 19031.
KOLLER FUNERAL HOME
Share condolences at
www.kollerfuneralhome.com
Published on inquirer.com on Nov. 19, 2019