DANIEL P. ELLIS

DANIEL P. ELLIS Notice
ELLIS
DANIEL P.
Of Oreland, PA, on March 27, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Maryann E. Ellis. Father of Brett J., Sean D., and Colin H. Ellis. Son of Marie T. and the late Harry Ellis. Brother of Chris Ellis. Uncle to many nieces and nephews. A Viewing will be held on Tuesday April 2, 2019 from 6-8 P.M. and April 3, 2019 from 9:30-11:00 A.M. at Holy Martyrs Church Allison Rd. and Ulmer Ave., Oreland, PA 19075. Funeral Mass will follow at 11 A.M. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Ellis Family Fund at Santander Bank in Oreland, PA. Dan will be remembered for his passion for teaching and coaching, and his love of his friends and family.

Published on Philly.com on Mar. 31, 2019
