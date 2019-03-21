|
HENNESSY
DANIEL P.
Passed away on March 19, 2019, at the age of 87. Beloved hus-band of the late Rosemary T. (nee McGettigan); loving father of Daniel (Kathy), Kathleen Stewart (Dave), Sean, Jamie (Denise), Michael and Maureen Cavileer (Tony); dear brother of Maura Windrim, Margaret Wladyka and the late Jim, Sean and P.J. Hennessy. He is also survived by his 19 grandchild-ren and 13 great-grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to Daniel's Life Cele-bration Monday, March 25th, beginning at 9 A.M. at St. Martha Church, 11301 Acade-my Rd., Phila., followed by his Funeral Mass at 10 A.M. Int. Our Lady of Grace Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a donation in Daniel's memory in support of his great-granddaughter may be made to Lexi Grace's Fight Against Leukemia
www.gofundme.com
Family service by JOHN F. GIVNISH FUNERAL HOME
1-877-GIVNISH
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 21, 2019