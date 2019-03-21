Home

John F. Givnish Funeral Home, Inc.
10975 Academy Road
Philadelphia, PA 19154
(215) 281-0100
Service
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Martha Church
11301 Academy Road
Philadelphia, PA
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Martha Church
11301 Academy Road
Philadelphia, PA
Interment
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
Our Lady of Grace Cemetery
Langhorne, PA
DANIEL P. HENNESSY

DANIEL P. HENNESSY
HENNESSY
DANIEL P.


Passed away on March 19, 2019, at the age of 87. Beloved hus-band of the late Rosemary T. (nee McGettigan); loving father of Daniel (Kathy), Kathleen Stewart (Dave), Sean, Jamie (Denise), Michael and Maureen Cavileer (Tony); dear brother of Maura Windrim, Margaret Wladyka and the late Jim, Sean and P.J. Hennessy. He is also survived by his 19 grandchild-ren and 13 great-grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to Daniel's Life Cele-bration Monday, March 25th, beginning at 9 A.M. at St. Martha Church, 11301 Acade-my Rd., Phila., followed by his Funeral Mass at 10 A.M. Int. Our Lady of Grace Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a donation in Daniel's memory in support of his great-granddaughter may be made to Lexi Grace's Fight Against Leukemia
www.gofundme.com
Family service by JOHN F. GIVNISH FUNERAL HOME
 1-877-GIVNISH


Published on Philly.com on Mar. 21, 2019
