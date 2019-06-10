|
RUFO
DANIEL R. "UNCLE DAN"
Age 80, of Media PA, on June 7, 2019. Beloved husband of 20 years to Phyllis O. Rufo (nee Olson). Loving father of Maggie Rufo, Michael Rufo (Marcy), and Hunter Boyle (Candice). Cherished grandfather of 4 grandchildren. Devoted brother of Mario, Costanzo and Rocco Rufo, and Domenica Fitti. Precious son of the late Donata (nee Celucci) and Donato Rufo. Also survived by his pets Maggie, Lucy, and Roxy. Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation on Wednesday, June 12, from 9:30 A.M. to 10:45 A.M. at The D'ANJOLELL MEMORIAL HOME OF BROOMALL, 2811 West Chester Pike, Broomall PA 19008. Funeral Service to follow 11:00 A.M. in the Main Chapel of the Memorial Home. Inurnment Private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory to The Providence Animal Center, 555 Sandy Bank Rd., Media, PA 19063 www.povidenceac.org would be appreciated.
