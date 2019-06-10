Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
D’ANJOLELL Memorial Home of Broomall
2811 W CHESTER PIKE
Broomall, PA 19008-1827
(610) 356-4200
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:45 AM
D'Anjolell Memorial Home of Broomall
2811 West Chester Pike
Broomall, PA
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
D'Anjolell Memorial Home of Broomall
2811 West Chester Pike
Broomall, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for DANIEL RUFO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DANIEL R. "UNCLE DAN" RUFO

Notice Condolences Flowers

DANIEL R. "UNCLE DAN" RUFO Notice
RUFO
DANIEL R. "UNCLE DAN"


Age 80, of Media PA, on June 7, 2019. Beloved husband of 20 years to Phyllis O. Rufo (nee Olson). Loving father of Maggie Rufo, Michael Rufo (Marcy), and Hunter Boyle (Candice). Cherished grandfather of 4 grandchildren. Devoted brother of Mario, Costanzo and Rocco Rufo, and Domenica Fitti. Precious son of the late Donata (nee Celucci) and Donato Rufo. Also survived by his pets Maggie, Lucy, and Roxy. Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation on Wednesday, June 12, from 9:30 A.M. to 10:45 A.M. at The D'ANJOLELL MEMORIAL HOME OF BROOMALL, 2811 West Chester Pike, Broomall PA 19008. Funeral Service to follow 11:00 A.M. in the Main Chapel of the Memorial Home. Inurnment Private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory to The Providence Animal Center, 555 Sandy Bank Rd., Media, PA 19063 www.povidenceac.org would be appreciated.

www.danjolell.com

logo

Published on Philly.com on June 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of D’ANJOLELL Memorial Home of Broomall
Download Now