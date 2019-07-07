|
SANTOMERO
DANIEL
Age 92 of Wyncote, formerly of Germantown, passed peace-fully June 25, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Josephine (Morganesi) Santomero. Dan is survived by his loving sister Elizabeth 'Betty' Messa, and his nieces and nephews. Relatives and Friends may call Tuesday July 9, 2019 from 9:30- 10:20 A.M. at Immaculate Conception BVM Church, 602 West Ave. Jenkintown PA. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 A.M. Interment will be in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to , PO Box, 1893 Memphis, TN 38101. Services entrusted to
JOSEPH J. MCGOLDRICK FH Condolences may be made at www.mcgoldrickfh.com
Published on Philly.com on July 7, 2019