March 26, 2019. Husband of the late Geraldine C. (nee Hockensmith). Father of Geraldine Rago, Michael Sipps and the late Daniel Sipps. Also survived by 11 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Relatives, friends and John P. McHugh Council #4935 Knights of Columbus and St. John Neumann Assembly 4th Degree are invited to his Viewing Monday 9 to 10:15 A.M. at St. Martin of Tours Church, 5450 Roosevelt Blvd., followed by Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. Int. Our Lady of Grace Cemetery.
(JOSEPH A. QUINN INC.)
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 29, 2019