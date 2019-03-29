Home

DANIEL W. SIPPS

DANIEL W. SIPPS Notice
SIPPS
DANIEL W.
March 26, 2019. Husband of the late Geraldine C. (nee Hockensmith). Father of Geraldine Rago, Michael Sipps and the late Daniel Sipps. Also survived by 11 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Relatives, friends and John P. McHugh Council #4935 Knights of Columbus and St. John Neumann Assembly 4th Degree are invited to his Viewing Monday 9 to 10:15 A.M. at St. Martin of Tours Church, 5450 Roosevelt Blvd., followed by Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. Int. Our Lady of Grace Cemetery.

(JOSEPH A. QUINN INC.)

Published on Philly.com on Mar. 29, 2019
